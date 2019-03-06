Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday has telephoned his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Wednesday and apprised him about the steps taken by Pakistan for regional peace and security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires peace in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has decided to soon send back its envoy to India. He said a Pakistani delegation will also visit India on the 14th of this month for talks on Kartarpur corridor. He said we have also decided to revive contacts between the DG military operations.

The Japanese foreign minister hailed Pakistan's goodwill gesture regarding the release of the Indian pilot. He said Pakistan and India should resolve their disputes through dialogue.