Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police have displayed road safety banners on the busiest Mall Road to create awareness among road users, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The banners read, “The road users must be aware about their responsibilities before driving on roads”, “Obeying traffic rules guarantees safe journey”, “Mishaps can be reduced while obeying road safety laws”, “Underage drivers can be fatal”, “Using tainted widows is a crime”, “Driving without license is prohibited”, “Speed thrills but kills”, “Haste creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic” and “Obey traffic rules”, he said.

He said that the purpose of the launching awareness campaign was to educate the road users about the road safety laws.

He said that the education wing of CTP had also been organising awareness workshops in the educational institutions to educate the students about road safety laws.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf said in a statement that increasing number of road accidents coupled with increasing vehicles population meant an increase in the number of aggressive road users resulting in incidence of road rage.

“Inexperienced drivers often show anxiety due to their underdeveloped and declining skills. Driving license is must for all before plying motorcycle of vehicle on roads,” he said.

To highlight the effectiveness of road safety laws, the CTP have displayed these banners on Mall Road, he added.

CTO Bin Ashraf advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.