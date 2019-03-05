Share:

Karachi-Actor and model Saad Qureshi is set to star in the drama ‘Meer Abro’. The actor’s most notable projects include KhudaAurMuhabat 2, Shadi Mubarak, Ki Jana Mein Kaun and Pukaar to name a few.

Qureshi will be playing the lead character Waleed. Sharing more details about his role, the actor says, “I’m playing the character of Waleed. He is a spoilt egoistic brat, who would do anything to satisfy his ego. Down the lane he realizes that life isn’t about just oneself and that one should appreciate what others do for them. People should always be thankful for what others do for them.”

Talking about the narrative, Qureshi comments, “The storyline is great and it’s been a very interesting experience to work with the team. Meer Abro is a romantic drama and I feel the audience can definitely expect to be hooked on to it. The drama is definitely addictive.”

When asked about his experience of working with the director, Qureshi says, “The drama is being shot with a vision. My comfort level with Furqan Adam is on a different level, and because of this he allows me to take the character where I want to.”

Scheduled to be released in March 2019 on HUM TV, the cast for the romantic drama include Saad Qureshi, SanamChaudhry, Noor Hassan, MirzaZainBaig, SrhaAsghar, RabiyaKulsoonandJia Ali to name a few.