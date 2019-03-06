Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed strong concerns on what he termed political victimization of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif by the ruling party that he has been denied proper treatment.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said that the government has been involved in criminal negligence while the former premier needed to be shifted to a medical facility for treatment of his heart disease.

He said making sick person subject of political vendetta is immoral.

"Ministers can go abroad despite being on the ECL, but a man who equipped Pakistan with nuclear weapons is not allowed to have proper treatment at a hospital," he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif is Pakistan’s pride and government’s refusal to accept medical board’s recommendation over his brother’s health condition reflects government’s unethical behavior.