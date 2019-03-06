Share:

LAHORE - Top seeds reached the men’s singles quarterfinals in the Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore Ranking Tennis 2019 after winning their respective pre-quarterfinals played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

In men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Mian Bilal beat Faizan Fayyaz 7-6, 6-1, Salman Ayaz defeated Sameer Ahmad 6-4, 6-4, Faizan Khurram crushed Ahtesham Sattar 6-0, 6-0, Imran Bhatti routed Rana Humayun 6-1, 6-3, Fayyaz Khan thrashed Haroon 6-0, 6-1, Ashar Ali Khan thumped Ahmer Saeed 6-0, 6-2 and Hassan Riaz outlasted Suhaib Waseem 6-2, 6-1.

Now men’s singles quarterfinals will be played today (Wednesday). Mian Bilal will take Salman Ayaz, Faizan Khurram will face Hadi Hussain, Imran Bhatti will vie against Fayyaz Khan and Ashar Ali Khan will compete against Hassan Riaz.

In u-12 first round, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4, Ameer Mazari beat Ismail Aftab 8-6, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mustafa Fahad 8-2 and Aizez Khalil beat Mustafa Zeerak 8-4. In u-12 qualifying round, Harris Bajwa beat Ammar Rana 8-6, Yashar Tarar defeated Mustafa Haroon 8-5, Musa Nisar routed Amin Haroon 8-4 and Omer Jawad outpaced Abdullah Yousaf 8-4.

Earlier, PC Hotel Lahore General Manager Roy Kappenberger formally inaugurated the championship. He met all the players with warm emotions and said good luck to the participants of the tournament. “We are delighted that the PC administration took initiative to provide an opportunity particularly to the youth to show their potential and abilities,” said Roy Kappenberger.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has lauded the PC Hotel Lahore for sponsoring the prestigious event. “Altogether in seven age categories, junior players are taking part with tremendous enthusiasm. The PLTA has organised a record number of tournaments in 2018 and this year too, we are committed to do far better than that.

“It is PLTA’s prime objective to promote tennis by holding maximum number of tennis tournaments including junior events,” added Malik.