LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the Aurat March , scheduled for March 8 in connection with International Women Day, would take place and no one could stop it from happening.

The PPP chairman supported “Aurat March” and announced that the PPP would stand with the participants in the march for the rights of women. He also urged the government to provide protection to the participants in the women march.

Bilawal said his own mother, late Benazir Bhutto, was a woman who fought valiantly against terrorist acts such as bomb blasts. The people of Pakistan had elected Benazir twice into power, despite fatwas (religious edicts) declared against her, he said. He that his party has always advocated for women rights and gave them their rights in the country.

The PPP leader stated this while addressing a women convention, organized by the Lahore PPP Women Wing at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thursday. All rights being enjoyed by women in the country today, had been given by the PPP during its tenures in power, he said.

He said that whenever struggle for women rights would come under discussion, the name of Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed would appear on top of the list. “Every son wants to serve his mother and I will take care of all of you,” he added.

Bilawal said that it was the PPP which brought amendments to the Constitution and a law for rights of women and no one could deny their rights now, guaranteed by the 1973 Constitution and Islam. He said that the PPP always believed in equality of all genders in the country.

“The rights of equality for a 50 per cent part of the population in politics, economy, society and other sectors should be given,” he added.