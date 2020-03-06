Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Thursday that the current arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) between the IMF and the Pakistan government would be the last one.

Talking to senior journalists here, the minister said the indicators were showing green signals as various sectors of the economy had shown progress whereas the industrial activities had also boosted.

He said there had been around 13 percent increase in the foreign remittances as the inflation also dropped down from over 14 percent to 12.4 percent whereas the industrial sector witnessed positive growth. The consumption of cement had also increased manifold, he added.

The minister said the establishment of economic zones was one of the important features of CPEC and during the current year three special economic zones would be set up.

Asad Umar said Pakistan was becoming a center of attraction for investors.

Meanwhile, talking about the issues of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, he said the construction work on Islamabad Metro would be completed during this month.

As regards the water shortage issues, he said both the cities had right to get 103 million gallons water from the Khanpur Dam, whereas those were getting only 2.5 million gallons water.

He said there existed a scheme under which 5 million gallons water could be transported.

A committee had been constituted to check water theft of around 2.5 million gallons water to improve water availability situation.

He said instructions had been given for development of infrastructure for transporting around 100 million gallon waters to the twin cities.

In addition, he said, approval was also given to a scheme for providing water from Ghazi Barotha.

The work on the project’s feasibility had been initiated whereas advertisements were floated for hiring a consultant of international repute.

He said the supply of water from Khanpur Dam would be ensured by the end of current year whereas the Ghazi Barotha would start supplying water in three to four years.

The measures would help supply about 135 million gallons water per day to the twin cities, the minister said.

Asad Umar said the federal government would support the construction of K-IV and KCR projects as soon as possible.

It was also working on Lyari Expressway, Northern Bypass and Railway Freight Corridor, while the work on Greeline project would also be initiated during the current year, he added.