Share:

Tando Mohammad Khan - Scores of customers of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) are facing difficulties because of the suspension of 3G EVO service for the past many days.

It has been learnt that a fault in the city’s PTCL Exchange tower that developed few days back left scores of 3G EVO wingle out of order. Initially, when dozens of EVO wingle subscribers went to the local PTCL office to register their complaint, they found it totally deserted.

They later dialed helpline no 1218, but all lines were either busy or the subscribers heard a recording which said that technical issues happened sometimes, and would be fixed within 48 hours.

PTCL customers say they registered complaints with the authorities several times, but to no avail.

During a visit to the PTCL complaint office in Hyderabad, this correspondent saw dozens of complainants grumbling about the poor performance of the PTCL’s field staff.