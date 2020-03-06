Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that dialogue is the only viable option to bring peace and stability to the region. He observed that ‘Incredible India’ is now being viewed as ‘intolerant India’, and ‘Shining India’ as ‘burning India, as he addressed a two days seminar titled “Global Strategic Threat and Response”, organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, in Islamabad.

He said India is now facing international scrutiny like never before. Qureshi lamented that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies are taking a bloody and dangerous turn, as predicted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs was the chief guest of the closing session. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

Referring to the country’s contentious bill that sparked deadly riots in the Indian capital, he said, “India’s Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are aimed at disenfranchising the country’s 200 million Muslims.”

Referring to the 2002 riots in Gujrat, Qureshi said the pogrom of Gujrat is being replayed on the streets of New Delhi. This is a matter of deep concern to Pakistan and should be to the entire world. Hindutva and its capture of Indian state institutions pose the single, gravest threat to global and regional peace and security, he said.

The world’s opinion is turning in favour of the Kashmiris, and against Hindu supremacists

“Pakistan has not sought conflict with India, but we have not appeased either. We have not shied away from lending our full voice and support to the beleaguered people of occupied Kashmir. We have not shied away from exposing the real Indian intent and agenda to the world,” he told the gathering.

Qureshi said that they have no doubt that the world community can clearly see the Bharatiya Janata Party government in India for what it is; an ideologically driven, hate-filled, clique that is destroying the societal fabric, and deeply hurting minorities, especially Muslims.

“They must be held accountable for the crime against humanity they are committing everyday,” he said. He said after decades of hiatus, the Kashmiri issue is fully alive and internationalised.

The world’s opinion is turning in favour of the Kashmiris, and against ruling Hindu supremacists, he held. The foreign minister also stated that Pakistan remains committed to its core objective of lowering tensions and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan will not become involved in any regional conflict and will continue to support negotiated settlements of all regional disputes, he said further.

In the first session of the day, Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (Retd) talked about “The Role of Aerospace Power in South Asia”, while Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz (Retd), former President National Defence University gave a comprehensive presentation on Hybrid Warfare. Jorge Sebastiao, Chief Technology Officer Huawei Middle East & European Union, covered various aspects of Cyber Warfare.

In the second session of the day, Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua (Retd), former National Security Advisor talked about “Force Posturing for the Future”, while General Philippe Steininger (Retd), Military Adviser to the President of CNES (French space agency) spoke on the topic of “Force Posturing for Industrially Independent and Dependent Countries”.

Air Commodore Simon Edwards, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Delivery, Royal Air Force encompassed various aspects of Next Generation Training, whereas, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd), VC Air University highlighted the Role of PAF in Sustaining Deterrence.

Fifteen renowned scholars including nine international experts from diverse backgrounds delivered lectures on different topics such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the two day seminar.

The main objective of the seminar was to create a comprehensive global forum seeking experts’ inputs and providing perspectives on changing balance of power, emerging technologies, aerospace employment and new modes of warfare.