LAHORE - French Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Marc Barety called on Acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at the Governor’s House here on Thursday. During the meeting, views were exchanged in detail about bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest. Ch Parvez Elahi said that for peace, security and progress in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his role admirably, Pakistan desired to have relations with neighbouring countries on equality basis. French Ambassador Mr. Marc Barety said that during Elahi’s Chief minister-ship, establishment of Walled City Authority was an important step which helped in protection and preservation of historic status of Lahore. He further said that relations with Pakistan in economic sector would be further strengthened.