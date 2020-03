Share:

LAHORE - Faizan Fayyaz and Hamza Jawad on Thursday reached the finals of the Pearl Continental Lahore Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 here at PLTA Courts.

In boys U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 6-3, 6-3 and Hamza Jawad beat Jabir Ali 7-5, 6-4. In boys-18 doubles semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz & Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hamza Jawad & Farman Shakeel 5-4, 4-2, Bilal Asim & Ahmad Nael beat Zain Ul Abideen & Ifham Rana 1-4, 4-2, 12-10.

In boys U-16 semifinals, Farman Shakeel beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-2, 6-2, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-0, in boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-0 and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-2.

In boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-2, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1 and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-2.

Today (Friday), the semifinals of U-10 and U-12 will be played while the finals of the tournament will be played tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00 pm.