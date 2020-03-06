Share:

PESHAWAR - Despite tall claims of the

government to complete

BRT in March 2020, further delay is expected in

the inauguration of Bus

Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar as drainage system could not be

completed at the University Road.

Due to lack of any

drainage system at University Road, the rainwater accumulates on the

sides of BRT stations. In

such a situation, it will be

impossible for people to

use the stations in these

areas in case of rain.

The Peshawar Development Authority

(PDA) is working rapidly on construction of the

drainage system and in

this regard it has written

a letter to the SNGPL to

identify the gas lines on

the road to clear the way

for drainage. The SNGPL has told the PDA that

there are six-inch and

10-inch pipelines in the

area.

The PDA will have to

pay the money in case

of shifting of the gas

pipelines. It is not the

first time that the PDA

has asked the SNGPL to

shift the gas pipelines

and it has paid Rs300

million so far for this

purpose.

The PDA Director General Syed Zafar Ali Shah

said two and a half kilometres nullah will

be constructed along

the University Road till

Speen Jumaat. He said

the existing nullah is

not enough to meet the

drainage requirements

and it is being expanded.

Last month, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Minister

for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said that

BRT Peshawar would

be made operational in

April. Few days ago, the

PDA sought an additional amount of Rs4.28 billion from the provincial

government for completion of the BRT project. This demand for increased funds came just

two days after a claim by

the KP information minister that the Peshawar

BRT project was much

cheaper than similar

project in Lahore.

Shaukat Yousafzai had

said the government had

assured the Supreme

Court of Pakistan for

completion of the project

in June as a precautionary measure in case of

any delay. The BRT project, which was supposed

to be completed within

six months, is still incomplete two and a half years

after its inauguration.

While inaugurating

the project on October,

2017, then chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak had claimed that the

project will be completed in a record duration of

six months.

MARDAN: ROOF

COLLAPSE DEVOURS

FIVE LIVES

Three children died

and five people, including children injured

when roof of a mudhouse collapsed in Tehsil Takhatbhai due to

torrential rain on Thursday early in the morning, Rescue 1122 official

said.

According to Rescue

1122 Spokesmen Bilal

Jalal, a roof of the mudhouse of poor driver

identified as Dost Mohammad resident of Sarwarabad Jalala at tehsil Takhatbhai collapsed

early in the morning.

As a result, his 8-yearsold daughter Faiza, fouryear-old daughter Sana

and infant child Waqas

died while 12-year-old

Niamat, seven-yearold Sabah, two-year-old

Asma, six-year-old Abbas and their 50-year-old

mother Basirat Bibi got

injured.

Ambulances of the Rescue 1122 were rushed to

the spot and carried out

rescue operation. The injured were shifted to the

hospital.