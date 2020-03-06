Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 19-member delegation of District Bar Association (DBA) Multan Thursday called on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the Supreme Court building here. According to the details, Chief Justice of Pakistan welcomed the delegation headed by DBA President Muhammad Imran Rasheed Sulehri and comprising other office bearers. During the meeting, Justice Gulzar heard their issues and also shared his experience with them. He assured the delegation to make efforts to resolve their issues. They thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for sparing time for them and invited him to visit Multan Bar. Justice Gulzar expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.