HAFIZABAD-Robbers, dacoits and bike lifters made off with gold ornaments, cash, household articles and four bikes worth millions of rupees from eight different places of the district during the past 24 hours.

According to villagers, unidentified dacoits barged into house of Muhammad Nawaz Hanjra in Kassesay village and made off with 10 tola gold ornaments and Rs. two lakh.

Unidentified burglars broke into the house of Muhammad Akram son of Khan Muhammad in Rehmatabad (Hafizabad) when the family was away and made off with Rs. 40,000 and two tola gold ornaments.

Four armed men riding two bikes raided the shop of Muhammad Nadeem son of Muhammad Yousaf Arain in Chak Chatha in broad daylight and snatched away Rs 35,000.

Fiaz Ahmad son of Muhammad Ashraf of Kot Rehmat Khan was on way to Sangla Hill on his vehicle when three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away Rs. 7,000 at gunpoint.

Similarly, bike lifters lifted away two bikes of Mazhar Hussain son Inayat from Pir Kamal village. The bike lifters also lifted away bike of Ansar son of Muhammad Yaqoob from near Madhrianwala Bypass. Another Muhammad Azhar son of Abdul Sattar was also deprived of his bike HZK-1724 from near Pulli Qasaian Pindi Bhattian. The police are investigating.

Man arrested for

assaulting two minors

After hectic search and interrogations of numerous suspects during the past ten days, the Jalalpur Bhattian Police have arrested a fiendish youngman who had sodomised two minor boys in Mohallah Imam Town Jalalpur Bhattian.

According to police source, unidentified accused had lured a five-year-old child Farhan Ahmad of Mohallah Imam Town Jalalpur Bhattian on February 23 to a deserted place where he violated him. The police had registered a case but could not trace the accused.

Yesterday, the accused again kidnapped a four-year-old Muhammad Umar from the same locality and fulfilled his animal lust. The victim was found in critical condition and was shifted to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad. On the protest of the inhabitants of Jalalpur Bhattian, the DPO constituted special teams to arrest the accused, which interrogated several suspects and after using modern technology and help of CCTV footages arrested Muhammad Madni son of Safdar Iqbal on Wednesday. The accused confessed to committing the heinous crime. The police have registered cases after getting medico-legal report of the children.

Quality education must

for progress: Speakers

Quality education was a must for progress and prosperity of a nation, renowned scholars of University of the Lahore (Sargodha Campus) said here.

Addressing a workshop at a restaurant, Professor Dr. Maqbool Nisar Malik, Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Niazi, Professor Dr. Arshad Malik, Prof. Ruqia Shabbir, Prof. Samina Gul and coordinator Professor Dr. Abid Khursheed Qureshi said that during the present age, promotion of quality education and modern skills was need of the hour. They said that every person learn something from cradle to the grave and only those succeeded which got better education and skills according to the needs of the time. They said the education also builds character and talents of a person to become a useful and responsible citizen. They further said that students were the real architect of a country and they should be given proper guidance so as to enable them to work for the progress and stability of the country. “Our students were not less talented than the students of advanced countries and they should be given better guidance and training to make them useful and better citizens so as they strive for integrity and stability of the country,” they maintained.