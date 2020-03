Share:

LAHORE - Sargodha police claimed to have seized nine Kalashinkoves, 23 rifles, 444 bore, eight rifles, 223 bore, nine rifles 22 bore, 54 guns 12 bore, three revolvers 32 bore, 182 pistols 30 bore and 2,029 rounds and cartridges and cases have been lodged against the accused during the last month. As many as 144 proclaimed offenders had been arrested in a crackdown.