RAWALPINDI - Shoaib Malik’s 60th T20 fifty–a 27-ball 54–helped Peshawar Zalmi register their third win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 as they trounced Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs in a rain-hit 15-over-a-side contest. Put in to bat, Zalmi posted 170 for 6 at the back of Malik’s quickfire half-century and handy contributions from Kamran Akmal (12-ball 23) and Haider Ali (24-ball 39). Malik hit 8 boundaries and a six through the course of his innings.

In response, Gladiators began well with Jason Roy and Shane Watson powering them to a 45-run opening stand in only 4.4 overs. However, Zalmi’s bowlers kept the carnage in control by picking wickets at regular intervals. Roy, who was looking dangerous, was bowled by Yasir Shah in the eighth over of the chase for a 26-ball 45. Wahab Riaz, who was appointed as the captain ahead of the game, followed up with two wickets off successive deliveries in the 11th over to further dampen the chase for the visitors. Gladiators eventually finished with 140 for 7, falling 30 runs short. Shoaib Malik was named man of the match for scoring 54 runs off 27 balls. The result has helped Zalmi leapfrog Gladiators and Karachi Kings on the points table and move to the third spot, even as the latter have two games in hand.

Sammy steps down as captain

Darren Sammy has stepped down as captain of Peshawar Zalmi midway through the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to poor form and fitness and been appointed as the team coach for the next two years. Peshawar director of cricket and bowling coach Mohammad Akram said Wahab Riaz will replace Sammy as the skipper of the 2017 PSL champion for the remainder of the league. “My preparation, my form has not really been exactly what I wanted it to be in order to be able to perform for my team in the best way possible,” Sammy said just before his team’s game against the defending champion Quetta Gladiators. “It’s time for me to lead the team in a different role.” Sammy led Peshawar to the 2017 title, and the 2018 and 2019 finals.