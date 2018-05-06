Share:

Lahore - Aqeel Khan and M Abid qualified for the men’s singles final of the 2nd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship here at the PLTA tennis courts Saturday.

In men’s single first semifinal top seed Aqeel Khan thrashed M Shoaib 6-0, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, M Abid tamed Shahzad Khan 6-4, 6-2.

In men’s doubles first semifinal, M Abid/Usman Rafiqe beat Abdal Haider/Zaid Mujahid 7-5, 6-2 while the second semifinal will be played today (Sunday). In ladies singles first semifinal, Sarah Mehboob Khan outclassed Shimza Tahir 6-1, 6-1 while in the second semifinal, Noor Malik beat third seed Esha Jawad 7-5, 6-3. In boys U-18 first semifinal, Saqib Hayyab beat Ahmed Kamil 6-1, 6-3 while in second semifinal, M Shoaib of SNGPL beat Aqib Hayyat 6-0, 6-3. In boys u-18 doubles first semifinal, M Shoaib/Saqib Hayyat beat Faizan Fayyaz/Adnan Khan 6-2, 6-2 while in the semifinal, Ahmed Kamil/Zalan Khan beat second seed Aaqib Umer/Abdullah 6-3, 7-6. In girls u-18 first semifinal, Malika Malik beat Astafalia Arif 6-2, 6-0 while in second semifinal, Shimza Tahir beat Zara Salman 6-2, 6-1.

In boys u-18 first semifinal, Aqib Umer beat Ahmed Kamil 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 while in second semifinal, Nalain Abbas beat M Abdullah 6-0, 6-1.

In u-14 first semifinal, Hamid Israr of Peshawar beat Farman Shakeel of Gujranwala 6-1, 3-1 (Ret). In boys u-12 doubles first semifinal, Bilal Asim/Shakeel Tahir beat Ehtasham Arif/Waleed Javed 6-1, 6-2. In boys u-14 doubles first semifinal, Hamid Israr/Hassn beat Hamaza/Zalan 6-0, 6-2.