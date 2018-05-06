Share:



Protesters hold French communist party's flags during a rally called to protest against policies of the French president on the first anniversary of his election in central Paris.



Unionists march during a rally called to protest against policies of the French president on the first anniversary of his election in central Paris.



A protester holds a placard which translates as "Revolution in motion" in a play on words with the name of the ruling party "En marche" (in motion) during a rally called to protest against policies of the French president on the first anniversary of his election in central Paris.



Protesters hold placards which translate as "For peace" and "For the 6th Republique" during a rally called to protest against policies of the French president on the first anniversary of his election in central Paris.