Share:

KARACHI - A constitutional petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking court orders for staying the general elections of 2018. A petition has been filed by social worker Iqbal Kazmi in the SHC. He has taken the plea that population census process was not carried out in a transparent manner in the country. A lack of transparent population census renders the government structure unjust and inequitable. The petitioner further said that National Finance Commission also distributes resources among the provinces on the basis of population. The petitioner has prayed to the court that the general elections be halted unless the transparent population census is conducted and delimitation of constituencies is completed.