Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army and Wapda won the 26th National Men and 9th National Women Judo Championships here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the men’s categories, Army finished first, Wapda secured second and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and HEC third positions respectively. In the men’s team event, Army grabbed first position while Wapda was second and HEC and KP third. In women team’s event, Wapda clinched first position while Army bagged second and HEC and KP finished third positions.

Army defended it title and over all got first position by clinching 6 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal while Wapda secured second with 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals and HEC won third position in men’s category with 3 silver and 3 bronze medals and KP earned third position in women’s category with 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Two Pakistan based judokas living in Japan also participated in the championships, which include Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain Shah and another enthusiastic Japan-based 20-year-old young girl Amina Toyoda. Shah Hussain Shah and Amina Toyoda, judokas of Army, grabbed 4 gold, two by each in his/her weight category as well as in open weight categories.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) in collaboration with Islamabad Judo Association (IJA) and Army Sports Directorate organised the mega event at Pakistan Sports Complex, where top 14 teams KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit/Baltistan, AJK, Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, Navy and HEC took part.

The championships were held in 10 and 8 weights categories of men and women respectively. The men’s event included -50kg, -55kg, -60kg, -66kg, -73kg, -81kg, -90kg, -100kg ,+100kg & open weight and the women’s events comprised -40kg,-44kg,-48kg, -52kg, -57kg, -63kg, -70kg & open while weight while team events were also included in this championship according to international rules & regulations.