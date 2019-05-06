Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation President Eng Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah has termed the recent meeting of PFA members as fake and illegal.

President PFF described the act as an attempt to manipulate the situation ahead of the visit of FIFA/AFC Fact Finding mission. He said: “All those close to former PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat are now trying to mislead the football family by false and illegal self-claimed notifications, which actually holds no legal value.”

He said: “The Districts Football Association’s all around the country including Punjab have completed their four-year tenure that already ended on March 31, 2019. Now until fresh elections of DFA’s, nobody will be allowed to make self-claimed notifications to manipulate the election process.

Meanwhile, 3-member committee of PFA has said that the statements being issued by Ashfaq Hussain-led PFF are totally misleading. The 3-member body has said that his statements about the district associations’ tenure are totally misleading. “He cannot betray the football community of Pakistan, as the people knows the truth and their opinion cannot be changed with baseless statements.”

The committee members said that the suspension of Naveed Haider is truly according to the PFF Statutes and the propaganda against this legal action is baseless and false.