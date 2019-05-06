Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday visited Attock to distribute Sehat Insaaf Cards among the deserving people.

Addressing a ceremony, he said that 7 million families and 35 million people would benefit from the scheme in the province.

The chief minister said the scheme had been launched in 18 districts of Punjab including Attock. He said that 111,000 families of Attock would benefit from the scheme and those who could not afford treatment would not be deprived of quality healthcare facilities.

He said that Sehat Insaf Card under Sehat Sahulat Program is a landmark and unprecedented project of the PTI government.

Buzdar said every card holder and his family could get free medical treatment in private hospitals. The past governments did not initiate any such scheme for the poor now a card holder can get free treatment upto Rs 720,000 in case of any serious disease and the amount can be increased if needed, he added.

The chief minister said the PTI government believes in equal progress of small and big cities and it would bring less developed areas at par with developed cities. He said that the PTI government is paying special attention on the development of Potohar region and the government would provide Rs 157 billion for 474 projects of Rawalpindi division while 435 projects are underway/ongoing.

35m people to benefit from scheme

He said that Rs 4.12 billion are being spent on 90 development projects in Attock. He said special attention is being paid to other health projects besides Sehat Insaaf Card.

Usman Buzdar said a 200-bed mother and child hospital would also be built along with a nursing college and this project is being included in the coming budget. Similarly, maintenance and repair projects in DHQ hospital Attock and tehsil headquarters hospitals in Hazro, Fateh Jang, Hassan Abdal, Jhand, Pindi Gheb are being completed and medical equipment are being provided for better healthcare facilities. He said basic health unit would be upgraded to rural health centre in Hazro.

The chief minister also announced construction and repair of Fateh Jang to Pindi Gheb road. He also announced construction and repair of Basaal to Pindi Gheb Road. He said the government would also construct and repair inner roads of district Attock and the projects would be included in the coming fiscal year.

He said the provincial cabinet has apprised to upgrade Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology to Cardiac and Vascular Diseases Center whereas land record centers would be built in Attock.

Talking about new local government system, the chief minister said the new LG system is being introduced to give more powers to the people and to build a dignified society. He said village councils would be set up at village level and neighbourhood councils at city level so that problems of people could be solved at their doorsteps.

He said 22,000 village councils would be set up in villages and 182 municipal committees to be set up in cities. Funds of more than Rs 40 billion would be spent on public welfare through village councils which is unprecedented, he added. He said local bodies stands dissolved after the new LG Act and administrators have been appointed. He said Attock is his own city and is close to his heart like other cities. He said he would visit Attock again to provide facilities to the people and resolve their problems. He said he would visit every tehsil to make contact with the people and the contact would be strengthened. Addressing the gathering, provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan Vision is to empower people financially, construction of homes in Renala khurd has kicked off, and people would also be given education and health facilities. She said steps would be taken for the welfare of the people. She said that now common people would not be denied healthcare facilities and now a poor man can get free heart operation facility and free stent with Sehat Insaf Card.

Addressing the ceremony, adviser to PM on Environment Malik Ameen Aslam said that the previous ten years of loot and plunder shattered economy but now the country is heading towards stability, and the government’s efforts are yielding positive results. He said that forestation would be made on the 6-acre land retrieved from land grabbers. He said that the country is on path to progress and it is our mission to eliminate corruption. MNA Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq said the people of Attock love Usman Buzdar and he is revered by the masses. He said he welcomes Usman Buzdar on behalf of the people of Attock. Provincial Minister Malik M Anwer said that Usman Buzdar is materializing the vision of the prime minister. MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said Attock has been left less developed deliberately in the past but now it will change for better. Assembly member Malik Jamshed Altaf, chief secretary and health secretary and other officials were also present in the ceremony

CM prays for recovery of Mododi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar prayed for the early recovery of Maulana Muhammad Farooq Mododi, son of Maulana Mododi and sent him a bouquet.

The chief minister staff presented the bouquet to Farooq Mododi at his residence in Samanabad. The chief minister wished well for his good health. Farooq Mododi was admitted in General Hospital a few days ago.