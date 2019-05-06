Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units of the Lahore Police seized two stolen cars and 27 bikes during snap-checking in the metropolis last week. A police spokesman said the patrolling units also recovered 13 mobiles phones, 32 pistols, two rifles and bullets from the arrested suspects. DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan directed SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar to accelerate the speed of crackdown against criminals. SP (Dolphins Squad) Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including charas and bottles of liquor from the arrested criminals. The patrolling units provided help to more than 1,471 people on different roads of the city as part of the community policing project. The Dolphins and PRU units checked 261 vehicles, 143,000 motorbikes, and more than 84,000 people during routine security checking. At least eight vehicles and 1,313 motorcycles were impounded by police in different police stations due to incomplete documents. They patrolling units also handed over 175 suspects to different police stations.