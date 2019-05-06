Share:

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Monday has decided to challenge new local body system in Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has directed his legal team to prepare draft to request the court for annulment of this new system.

He said that local body departments are important source to transfer power at grassroots.

Earlier, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had signed new law for local body system after approval from Punjab Assembly.

The governor said that the incumbent government is fulfilling its promise to transfer power to grassroots. As per new system, the local body elections will be held within a year, he added.

According to the system, the new municipal system will consist of two categories that include municipal and mohalla councils in urban areas, while tehsil and village councils in rural areas.

The capacity of local governments would be improved and transparency in transfer of funds will be ensured.

A solid procedure would be introduced to counter crimes and cooperation between police and people would be promoted.

