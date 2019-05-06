Share:

As former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to his prison barracks on May 7, the party members have decided to set up 10 camps to express solidarity with him.

In this regard, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly (PA) Hamza Shahbaz will today chair a consultation meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore.

Responding to the recent hike in petroleum prices, the party has also decided to put up hoardings, banners, posters and flexes at public places across the city as a protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government.

Besides, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter for condemning the hike in petroleum prices by asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to “instead of giving an-hour long speech, pay a visit to the parliament for a minute to explain the rice in prices ahead of the month of Ramazan” has also been decided.

She further asked that why the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was ousted overnight.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion in the Al-Azizia reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.

He was imprisoned in Adiyala Jail and shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail on his request.

He was granted bail for six weeks by the Supreme Court to afford him an opportunity to get treatment of his choice in the country for his complicated heart and kidney disease.

The bail expires on May 7 as the apex court rejected his review petition seeking permission to go abroad for the treatment.

Nawaz Sharif had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on April 30 which stated that a review petition had been filed in the Supreme Court on its March 26 decision. The petition sought an extension in Nawaz’s bail until a decision on the review petition.