ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has lashed out at the former ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for their planned ‘send-off’ for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail after his six-week bail expiring tomorrow.

The PML-N Quaid was convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The Supreme Court on Friday last had rejected his plea seeking an extension in his six-week bail in the case.

The court remarked that Nawaz was given six weeks for medical treatment, but it seemed he had spent the entire time in tests alone. Nawaz will have to surrender to the law once the six-week period expired.

It is to be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

On the other hand, Nawaz’ party has planned to accompany the former prime minister up to the jail gates in the shape of a rally when he surrenders to the law tomorrow.

Former prime minister visits Data Darbar

A statement issued by PTI Secretary Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema expressed astonishment on the announcement made by the PML-N leadership for giving a warm send-off to the former prime minister to the jail.

“N-Leaguers are going to accompany their corrupt leader up to the jail gates… this is for the first time that a political party is so openly supporting their convict leader,” said the statement.

In a separate statement, Cheema also lashed out at the PPP leadership for not answering questions pertaining to the fake bank accounts and Surrey Palace.

He posed a question to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that how he and Ayyan Ali were using the same bank account. He said Zardari gave nothing to the people of Sindh while the PTI will take care of the people of the province.

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: Former Prime Minister and the PNL-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif on Sunday visited Data Darbar to pay homage to Hazrat Ali Hajveri, a great Sufi saint of 11th century.

The former prime minister, whose six-week bail period ends tomorrow, went to the shrine avoiding any media coverage. No important PML-N leader accompanied him.

According to sources, the PML-N leader wanted to keep his visit to the shrine a private affair away from the media gaze.

Some news channels, however, got wind of his arrival at the Data Darbar but only after he had left the place. A news channel also got a CCTV footage showing Mian Nawaz Sharif at the shrine.

Also, the PML-N chief is set to surrender himself before the jail authorities on expiry of his bail period on May 7 (tomorrow).

The party leadership is yet to decide whether he should reach the prison in the form of a big procession or keep it a lack luster show.