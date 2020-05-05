Share:

ATTOCK - Coronavirus pandemic claimed another life in district Attock as an 80-year-old man, resident of Ghurghushti village of Hazro tehsil of Attock, died. He was buried under strict safety protocol in Hazro on Tuesday.

The district health authorities have confirmed that it is third confirmed death due to COVID-19 in the district. District Focal Person for COVID-19, DrAsifArbabNiazi told newsmen that 80-year-old Mohammad Rafeeq, a resident of Ghurghusti of Tehsil Hazro was tested positive on May 2 and was under treatment at a hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, he said that the deceased had recently returned from Karachi after meeting his family members.

On the other hand, another patient tested positive of coronavirus in Attock on Tuesday raising the tally in the district to 52. According to DrNiazi, the new case belongs to Fatehjang tehsil and has travel history of UAE.

Moreover, when asked, he confirmed that the number of suspected patients also rose to 1235. He said that so far screening of 3714 persons has been carried out in the area in which as many as 864 were tested negative while result of 319 is yet to be received. He said that six positive patients are under treatment at various health facilities while 25 are quarantined across the district and all of them are in stable condition.

He said that most of the positive cases are of local transmission in the district. Responding a question, he said that there were 88 suspected members of TableeghiJammat in district in which seven were tested positive and 86 were discharged and only two of them are in quarantine. He added that there were as many as 22 Iran returned pilgrims suspected in the district in which nine were tested positive and all have been recovered and subsequently discharged.