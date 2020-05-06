Share:

Islamabad-Kate Garraway has shared a moving tribute to her husband Derek Draper after spending her first birthday in 16 years without him. The Good Morning Britain presenter turned 53 recently, admitting it was a ‘tough one’ for her family as her spouse continues to fight for his life in hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis. The star resolved to stay positive and be grateful for the ‘joy of life’, thanking her friends and family for their kind gestures of support and gifts to make her day better. She wrote: ‘So yesterday was always going to be a tough one - 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his absence was very present. ‘But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it.