ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday nominated Senator Sherry Rehman as the party’s parliamentary leader in the Senate.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members to “stop behaving like a bunch of clowns because governments are not run by this attitude.”

In a statement, she said, that the people who incited Pakistanis abroad to send their amounts by ‘hundi (illegal transfer)’ should tell the nation that who owned ‘fake accounts’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She also demanded to tell that where and in which banks these fake accounts were found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that Imran Khan’s tsunami had become the tsunami of price hike and price rise in petroleum, gas and power are expressions of this tsunami.

She said Imran Khan should come to the parliament and “should not shy away to face the people of this country.”

Separately, PPP leader Saeed Ghani urged PM Imran Khan to tell the nation how his sister and family allegedly got billions of rupees and how his sister Aleema Khan acquired these billions.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani said that people were robbed in the name of donation by Imran Khan and his family which stashed billions in foreign accounts.

“Why Aleema Khan is not being summoned. If the accountability departments do not summon Aleema Khan and investigate her then it will be proved beyond doubt that the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency have become a rubber stamp,” he said.