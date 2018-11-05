Share:

Rawalpindi-The doctors of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) have discharged Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar after improvement in the health here on Monday.

Earlier, a team of doctors, headed by RIC Head Maj Gen (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani, examined the ailing CJP in detail and conducted his ballon angioplasty on Sunday last.

CJP Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was rushed to RIC with complaints of chest pain and congestion. He was brought to hospital amid very tight security.

RIC Head and Cardiac Surgeon Maj Gen (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani had carried out the examination of CJP after which he diagnosed that one of his arteries was blocked that was successfully widened by means of a balloon catheter.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan also visited the hospital and checked the security arrangements. Rangers also assisted police in guarding the CJP during his admission in RIC.