Share:

Los Angeles-The ‘Big Little Lies’ star was presented with the Career Achievement Honour in recognition of her years in the movie industry, and admitted it was ‘’incredibly validating’’ and gave her the ‘’opportunity’’ to throw her ‘’support and voice’’ behind things she is ‘’passionate’’ about.

However, the 51-year-old star admitted she didn’t go into acting just for acclaim or awards.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’I’ve just always wanted to act since I was a little girl. I needed to. And I started it at school, I went to drama school, and I’ve just continued on the path and it’s lead me to the most wonderful places and it’s given me so much joy.’’ while the 71-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor were honoured for their work on

Hugh picked up the Hollywood Actor award for his work on ‘The Front Runner’, while ‘The Wife’ star Glenn received the Hollywood Actress prize, and ‘Beautiful Boy’ star Timothee Chalamet and ‘The Favourite’ actress Rachel Weisz took home the supporting actor and actress accolades.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, ‘Black Panther’ scooped the prestigious Hollywood Film Award, and it was also honoured for production design.

‘The Hate U Give’ star Amandla Stenberg and John David Washington from ‘BlacKkKlansman’ were recognised in the Hollywood Breakout Performance categories, and the cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ - which included the evening’s host, Arkwafina - scooped the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble award.

‘First Man’ filmmaker Damien Chazelle was honoured with the Hollywood Director award which was handed to him by his ‘La La Land’ lead actor Ryan Gosling - and the movie also saw Tom Cross win for editing and Justin Hurwitz win for composing.