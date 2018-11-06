Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nine matches were played on the first day of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2018, which commenced on Monday here at the Senator Dialwar Abbas, PTF Tennis Complex.

Six Pakistani players advanced to the second round of the boys’ singles category by beating their respective opponents. In the first match of the day, Pakistan’s Ahmed Kamil overcame spirited Brandon Suryana of Indonesia in three sets, while the second match between Pakistan’s Sami Zeb and Subhan Bin Salik was decided in the third set and was won by Sami Zeb. Both the players played excellent tennis but Sami proved too good for Subhan in the end.

ITF referee Arif Qureshi conducted the draws of doubles categories (boys and girls) at 2pm in the presence of Tournament Director Khalil Chughtai and the players. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan also met the players and witnessed some of the matches along with the PTF management.

RESULTS

Boys’ singles first round: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) beat Brandon Suryana (INA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, Yunes Talawar (IRI) beat Osama Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1, Ahmad Asjad Qureshi (PAK) beat Moosa Chaudhry (PAK) 6-3, 7-6(3), Ronan Sahni (GBR) beat Abdullah Abdullah (PAK) 6-3, 6-2, Waleed Anwar (PAK) beat Ahmar Saeed (PAK) 6-2, 6-1, Zalan Khan (PAK) beat Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SRI) 6-4, 6-3, Abdullah Adnan (PAK) beat Hai Truong VO (VIE) 6-3, 6-3, Berk Ulas Enc (TUR) beat M Saeed Chudary (PAK) 6-0, 6-0, Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) beat Subhan bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.