LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) ‘D’ certificate coaching course (second batch) commenced here at MTFA on Monday. Altogether 28 young and aspiring coaches drawn from different parts of the country are taking part in the 5-day long useful activity which aims at upgrading their existing knowledge. This is the third D certification course that MTFA is being organised for the benefit of the coaches and to expand the base of the technical officials of the game. The course instructor is AFC instructor Sh Siddique, who is being assisted by AFC B-licensed Khaled Khan. Those, attending the course, are Abid Hussain, Ali Shafqat, Anthony Aqeel, Naoman Munawar, Humaira Yasmeen, Mudassar Raza, M Faheem Butt, Waseem Ahmed, M Sadiq, Imran, M Manzoor Shah, Mudasar Mukhtar, M Waseem Butt, M Khalid, Fahad Niaz, Zahid Gill, Ch M Nawaz, Danial Nehemiah Oliver, Sana Ullah Javed, Jamal Uddin, Arsalan Asif, Sajid Ali Rashid Noor, Nadia Naseem, M Arshad, Abira Aimen, Qasim Zubair, M Mehboob and Farhan Masood.–Staff Reporter