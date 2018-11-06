Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission and Riphah International University will collaborate to promote patient safety and quality of the healthcare service delivery.

In this regard, a five-member committee has been constituted, which has three members from the PHC and two of the Riphah University. Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua and Additional Director Dr Salman Qamar will represent the PHC, whereas Director Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement and Safety (RIHIS) Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed and international advisor RIHIS Prof Paul Barach are the other two members.

This was decided between the two sides here on Monday in a meeting held at the PHC office. Director RIHIS Dr Zaki led a three-member delegation comprising Dr Barach and CEO Talisium Dr Tony Brenan. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan led the Commission team.

Prof Barach and Dr Zaki discussed issues confronting healthcare service delivery, different sorts of neglected safeties, untimely care, infections, and infection control. They observed that for collaboration, both partners should also consider awareness and advocacy, research in patient safety and quality healthcare, adverse event reporting mechanism and complaint management.

Both sides also discussed the relationship between the healthcare service providers and patients, training on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), sustainability of the Standards and introduction of the culture of quality in the healthcare establishments (HCEs).

Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the delegation about the mandate and achievements of the PHC. He mentioned that the Commission had registered more than 52,300 and licensed over 34,500 HCEs besides preparing the MSDS for different kinds of treatment facilities. About the training programme of the health professionals on the MSDS, he told that the Commission had held 511 training sessions of more than 20,600 health professionals of over 16,450 public and private sector healthcare establishments as part of a comprehensive training programme of the regulatory body. About its anti-quackery drive, the COO said the PHC had so far closed down over 17,000 quacks’ businesses, and imposed Rs189 million fine on the violators.

