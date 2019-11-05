Share:

Attock-A case of alleged medical negligence which caused the death of a 14-year-old female patient surfaced in District Headquarters Hospital Attock on Tuesday.

A massive protest by the family members of the deceased patient forced the police to register a case against the said doctor and health authorities to suspend the doctor and initiate departmental inquiry against him for his alleged negligence.

According to the First Information Report registered with the city police station, complainant Yasmeen Bibi, a resident of Mullah Mansoor alleged that she brought her 14-year-old daughter Liayba Bibi to the ENT specialist at District Headquarters Hospital Attock as she was feeling pain in her throat where the said doctor suggested surgery. She said that her daughter was taken to Operation Theatre, but after half an hour, the said doctor came out and got some papers signed which she signed as she was uneducated and after a few moments her daughter dead body was handed over to her. “My daughter walked in to operation theatre on her feet for throat operation and she was brought dead by doctors” she told newsmen while crying in pain and agony. Owing to alleged negligence of the doctors, her daughter expired, she alleged. The deceased patient’s relatives infuriated over her death and they started violent protest in the hospital. After receiving information, the health authorities along with police rushed to the hospital and dispersed the angry relatives by assuring legal and departmental action against the said doctor.

Later, city police registered a case under 322 Pakistan Panel Code and started further investigation. When contacted, MS Dr Khalid Mehmood confirmed the incident of death of young patient in District Headquarters Hospital Attock. Responding to a question, he said that ENT specialist Dr Farrukh Younas has been suspended from service while departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him. He said that it is premature to say that the patient died due to overdose of anaesthesia or wrong surgical procedure and it would be ascertained in autopsy of the patient as well as after completion of inquiry.