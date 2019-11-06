Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Wednesday said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman should come out of the delusion and refrain from putting people into trouble.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said in a series of tweets that uniting of the rejected gang by the people in last general election is an insult to public mandate and they should refrain from assaulting democratic system of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan’s vision about Naya Pakistan is becoming visible to the entire world, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should remove the glasses of personal vested interest to see that Pakistan is not facing any international isolation.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Imran Khan’s speech at UN General Assembly has punctured Fazlur Rehman’s religious card narrative and foiled nefarious designs of the sit-in.