Lahore - An additional amount of Rs70 million has been deposited and passport of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz submitted to the Judicial Branch of the Lahore High Court in compliance with the LHC order for her release. A day earlier, a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) consisting of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem had granted bail to PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case. The court had ordered the petitioner to furnish two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each, deposit an additional Rs70 million and submit her passport to avail the relief. Now the officials will scrutinize the surety bonds submitted for the release of the PML-N leader. The passport and the surety amount were submitted by her husband Captain Safdar and her lawyers. On August 8, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Maryam and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the case. On September 25, an accountability court sent both the PML-N leaders to jail on judicial remand rejecting NAB’s request for extension in their physical remand. Their physical remand in NAB custody continued for 48 days. On September 30, the PML-N vice president moved the Lahore High Court for post-arrest bail after her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was hospitalized following deterioration of his health, The LHC division bench had reserved the verdict on Maryam’s plea on October 31 and announced it last Monday granting Maryam bail in sugar mills case.