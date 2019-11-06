Share:

KHANEWAL - Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmed Khan has stressed that there are clear Quranic injunctions on protection of women’s rights. “Violence and oppressive elements against women deserve no exception,” he said, adding that according to the vision of the Punjab government and the IG Police, Women Centres have been established in all districts of Multan region to protect their rights. He said that Multan Region Police is the first region to set up Centres Against Gender-Based Violence Against Women in the province where women police personnel have been deployed. In a statement, RPO Wasim Ahmed Khan said that in these centres, oppressed women and those involved in different offences are protected under a roof and through transparent investigation, the accused are taken to the task. He said that on a call from the women, a mobile team consisting of women police officers visit the woman on the spot. Provides protection and gives a sense that every form of oppression will be repressed. The RPO said that last month, more than 100 oppressed women were protected by the personnel of anti-violence centres in all the four districts of the region. He informed that a regular women’s police station has been established in Multan where a DSP rank officer has been appointed as in- charge. All related facilities including women medical, community centres are being provided free of charge under the roof of the Woman centres. Waseem Khan said that the women centres staff deals with various issues including spouses dispute.

Burglars sweep mosque

HAFIZABAD - Burglars remained active across the district and they have not spared even a local mosque from where they looted thousand of rupees and batteries under the cover of darkness. According to Imam Masjid of Masjid Talha Maulana Touqeer Ahmad, he had locked the mosques after Isha Prayers last night and went to his residence. Some unidentified burglars intruded into the mosque after breaking open the locks and made off Rs12,000 from the iron safe and batteries worth thousands of rupees.