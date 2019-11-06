Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from Services Hospital on Tuesday afternoon on his request but later decided to stay for another night to wait for issuance of Robkar for Maryam Nawaz.

Doctors from Sharif Medical City continued waiting for the ex-PM in a well-equipped ambulance but Nawaz refused to leave hospital without his daughter.

Personal Physician of Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan Khan, said that inordinate delay in issuance of Robkar caused the ex-PM to prolong stay at the Services Hospital. On completion of formalities, he said, the ex-PM would be shifted to Sharif Medical City for further treatment.

It was learnt that Nawaz Sharif was supposed to be shifted to Sharif Medical City on Tuesday as doctors and nurses along with a fully-equipped ambulance was called in Services Hospital.

Head of Special Medical Board and Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mahmood Ayyaz had also briefed the Sharif Medical City’s doctors about Nawaz Sharif’s medical history, diagnosis, medication and treatment. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s all belongings were packed too. His mother Shamim Begum and brother Shehbaz Sharif had also arrived in hospital to take him from the hospital.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz said that Nawaz Sharif had been discharged on his desire. “He (Nawaz) will inform us about the time of leaving the hospital”, he said, adding, the ex-PM would be provided necessary treatment and medical care during his stay at the health facility.

“He (ex-PM) can stay as long as he desired. His condition is still critical that requires specialized care at a hospital. He can be shifted in a well equipped ambulance under the supervision of qualified and trained doctors,” he said, adding, the board would cease to exist on Nawaz Sharif’s leaving Services Hospital for any private health facility. He said that the board had recommended genetic tests which were not possible in Pakistan. “Samples can be sent abroad for genetic tests. For tissues analysis, the patients need to go abroad. We are ready to give it in writing,” he said.

Prior to his discharge slip being issued by the hospital, the board carried out routine medical checkup, evaluated existing reports and physical condition of Nawaz Sharif.

It was learnt that the board had advised Nawaz Sharif to start walk and take light meal.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz informed that the board had also recommended various other tests of heart, blood vessels and kidney functions in relation to the treatment of platelets. He informed that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets were not stable and fluctuating irregularly, adding that currently platelets count was hovering around 30,000. During his over two week-long stay in Services Hospital, Nawaz Sharif also suffered a minor heart attack, while his BP, blood sugar and kidney functions also remained inconsistent during the treatment at the hospital.

Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, also expressed his grave concern with regard to complexities of ailments in relation to the treatment. In his twitter message, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count remained below acceptable cut-off line (30*10^3/uL yesterday), thereby it’s unsafe to introduce DAPT (blood thinner medicines) to minimise threat of a cardiac event and/or stroke. The risk of spontaneous bleeding still remains.

He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif’s critically unstable clinical picture warrants aggressive management. “His platelet count is again on the decline. The underlying cause & a definitive diagnosis is un-established requiring further extensive clinical work-up without delay,” he concluded.