Lahore - Lahore Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir on Tuesday approved Rs107 million for the family of deceased policemen. According to the new policy, in case of death during service each constable’s family is entitled for financial assistance amounting to Rs1.9 million besides full monthly salary till reaching the age of superannuation and then pension. On behalf of the CCPO, SSP (Admin) Athar Waheed distributed cheques among widows of late policemen. Families of late Constables including Jaffar Hussain, Sarfraz Masih, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Hussain, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Razzaq, Abid Hussain Shah, Safdar Rehman and Lady Head Constable Nighat Parveen were among the beneficiaries.