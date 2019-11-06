Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal till November 28 in assets beyond known sources of income. The high court was hearing the bail petition submitted by Sohail Anwar Siyal who is facing charges of assets beyond known sources of income which is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Advocate Shiraz Rajpar told SHC’s Chief Justice that the hearing on the petition filed for removal of Siyal’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) will be held on November 28. He pleaded the court to conduct the bail petition on the same date. During the hearing, the Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh questioned the assistant attorney general Irfan Aziz whether he has read the file of the case. Justice Shaikh expressed annoyance over Aziz for not reading the case file before attending the hearing. The judge remarked that the federation has appointed the government lawyers who are unaware of the case details. The NAB lawyer told the court that Siyal has not provided the copy of his bail petition. To this, CJ SHC remarked that the petitioner will not spend Rs10. He added that the prosecution should spend at least Rs10 from own pocket to get a copy of the petition. Later, the SHC chief justice directed NAB to submit details of the inquiry initiated against Sohail Anwar Siyal besides extending his interim bail till November 28. The hearing was adjourned.