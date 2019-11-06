Share:

Lahore - Tevta and Extreme Commerce Tuesday sealed a deal to extend virtual assistant training to youth. The training is aimed at enabling the youth to run an online business.

Tevta Chairperosn Ali Salman and Extreme Commerce CEO Kashif Ali Sheikh signed an MoU for the purpose.

According to the accord, the Extreme Commerce will assist Tevta in training, curriculum development and provide technical assistance for enabling its students to carry out independent trade through International Giants such as Amazon, Wallmart and e-Bay etc.

Ali said Pakistan was fourth country in the field of free lancing. He said: “Tevta by this the accord will empower its students to do online trade thus playing their role for earning foreign exchange.”

“This initiative is in conformity with the Tevta Vision of introducing demand driven courses, quality training and job placement as well as entrepreneurial initiatives, Ali added. Kashif Sheikh said Tevta students trained under this programme would have capability of earning $300 per month and beyond after completion of their training. He said this industry had great potential as only Amazon’s annual revenue for the year 2018 was $232.887b. The Tevta chairperson thanked the Extreme Commerce for coming forward for the cause.