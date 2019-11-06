Share:

Multan/Ahmedpur East-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the time for the departure of the selected prime minister has come.

Addressing the party leaders during a meeting at Bilawal House Multan on Tuesday, he added that the demands of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were justified.

“We support his demands,” he declared. He said that the PPP workers participated in the Azadi March from Sindh to Islamabad. He sought opinion from the workers on the participation in the sit-in. “Give me your opinion regarding whether we should join the sit-in or not,” he asked PPP workers. He said that PPP’s protest drive was ongoing against the tyrant government from Karachi to Kashmir and it would continue till departure of this regime.

He said that price hike and poverty made the lives of people miserable. He added that people committed suicides due to hunger and unemployment. He said that the rulers completely failed to offer any relief to the masses.

Earlier, a meeting of PPP’s divisional and district presidents from South Punjab with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took place at Bilawal House. Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Barrister Haider Zaman Qureshi, Abdul Qadir Shaheen and others attended the meeting.

PPP sources said that issues like participation in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in and strategy to revive PPP in South Punjab were discussed.

A prominent political figure of Mailsi met with Bilawal on this occasion and announced to join PPP.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman paid respect to Hazrat Syed Jalaluddin Bukhari Surukhposh (RA) during a visit to his shrine in Uch Sharif.

He was accompanied by former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilllani.PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood and Sajjada Nasheen Uch Sharif Makhdoomzad Syed Hassan Zammurud Bukhari. He laid a floral wreath on the Mazaar and offered Fatheha. On the occasion, the PPP chairman also prayed for prosperity and integrity of Pakistan.

Later, he drove to the Bukhari house where Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Syed Zammarud Hussain Bukhari received him. The Sajjad Nasheen showed him relics belonging to the Bukhari family and fastened Imam Zaman around his shoulder. A goat was slaughtered as a Sadqa on his arrival at Sajjada Nasheen’s residence. The Sajjada Nasheen also performed Dastarbandi of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.