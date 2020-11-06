Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed a case against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif pertaining to attempted murder during the sit-in of 2014. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening arguments from both sides at large. The Secretariat police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and ICT administration. The police had previously submitted a discharge report to the court pertaining to the matter after this the court dismissed the case.