ISLAMABAD - It’s a sign the holidays are right around the corner.CBS released its annual Christmas specials lineup that will kick off on the network on Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Fans of the classics will be happy to learn that this year’s rundown includes the likes of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman. Frosty The Snowman will kick-off the holiday specials season by airing from 8-8:30p.m. ET/PT on November 27.The animated special, based on the Walter E. Rollins and Steve Nelson song of the same name, has been broadcast in the lead-up to Christmas every year since its premiere in 1969. It features the voices of comedians Jimmy Durante as the film’s narrator, Billy De Wolfe as Professor Hinkle and Jackie Vernon in the iconic role of Frosty. There will be more magical times when Frosty Returns immediately follows that very same evening from 8:30-9 p.m. Jonathan Winters took over as narrator and John Goodman played the voice of Frosty in the 1992 animated special that had been broadcasted on CBS since it first premiered on television on December 1, 1992.