Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its president Kh Jalal ud Din Romi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Advisor Hanif Pitafi was also present. The meeting decided to establish acrimonies in DG Khan, Taunsa, Vohwa and Sakhi Sarwar through Kh Jalal ud Din Romi and other industrialists.

The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the industrialists and added that 50-acre land has been acquired at Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan for providing industrial plots to small and medium-scale investors.

He directed to identify land for construction of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry building adding that investors will be provided various incentives in Muzaffargarh’s Special Economic Zone. Waste Management Company and PHA have already been set up in DG Khan and city roads will be repaired to facilitate the citizens and business community of the area, the CM added.

The industrialization process will help to create more job opportunities in South Punjab and no bureaucratic snafu will ever be allowed to hinder the business activities, concluded the CM.

Kh Jalal ud Din Romi appreciated the investment-friendly approach of the CM and assured to provide full support for setting up acrimonies.