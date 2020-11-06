Share:

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,923 on Friday, as Pakistan has reported thirty deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 340,251, as 1,376 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Till now 148,343 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 105,856 in Punjab, 40,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,033 in Balochistan, 20,967 in Islamabad, 4,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 4,572 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,664 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,390 in Punjab, 1,287 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 231 in Islamabad, 107 in Azad Kashmir and 92 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,609,513 coronavirus tests and 35,745 in the last 24 hours. 317,086 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 830 patients are in critical condition.