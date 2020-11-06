Share:

The human body needs multi-vitamins in its food to survive and feel healthy. In the same way, the human brain also needs readings in order to make the brain healthy and better-socialized. Thus for reading, there exist libraries in every city.

Similarly, In Hyderabad city, there exist three public libraries. Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh having millions in its population. Three libraries are not sufficient to meet the necessity. Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Library is one of the three libraries. But unfortunately, it is in crisis; it lacks space for students.

Presently, Hyderabad is considered a hub for preparing competitive examinations like CSS and PCS. Many academies have been launched which provide guidance and a proper environment to the students preparing for competitive examinations. Prior to this, they used to go to Lahore and Islamabad to seek guidance and study. Students of competitive examinations and entry tests are in the thousands. But in the library, there exist limited seats which sometimes creates problems and fights amongst students. Mostly, students reserve their seat in the early morning, and remaining students have no alternative.

Library lacks halls and airy and wide rooms. As a consequence, there exists huge suffocation. Therefore higher authorities should take measures to resolve all problems of Daudpota Library and there should be construction for enhancement of the library.

BABAR SATTAR HALEPOTO,

Hyderabad.