LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general (DG) and deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore on November 6 in connection with the petitions seeking court orders for curbing smog. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others. A member of the Environmental Commission submitted a report to the court during the proceedings and stated that 82 industrial units were sealed and 498 vehicles were impounded last month over greenhouse gas emissions. However, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of the petitioners that the district management was not serious about environmental issues and no appropriate steps were being taken to shut down industrial units which were emitting gaseous emissions.
Share: