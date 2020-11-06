Share:

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sum­moned Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director gen­eral (DG) and deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore on November 6 in connection with the petitions seeking court orders for curb­ing smog. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others. A member of the Environmental Commis­sion submitted a report to the court during the proceedings and stated that 82 industrial units were sealed and 498 ve­hicles were impounded last month over green­house gas emissions. However, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of the petitioners that the district manage­ment was not serious about environmental is­sues and no appropriate steps were being taken to shut down industrial units which were emit­ting gaseous emissions.