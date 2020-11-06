Share:

Mardan - Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Zahir Shah group) staged stability of Pakistan rally in favour of Pakistan Army.

The rally was led by Zahir Shah, provincial general secretary of Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran and president MCCI, MTT General Secretary Waqar Bacha, Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Saraf, Shah Jee, Shah Jehan, Muhammad Naeem, Humayun Khan, Fazal Wahid, Sahibzada, Owais Khan, Walid Mir Kashmiri and other traders’ representatives.

Large number of traders participated in rally. The rally began from Kachehri Chowk and turned into public meeting at Pakistan Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan Army. They also chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally Zahir Shah and other speakers said that the business community stood side by side with the Pakistan Army and would not allow enemies to succeed in their ambitions. He said that Pakistan was a peaceful country.

He said that stability of Pakistan rally of Mardan traders and business community had proved that the business community of was willing to make any sacrifice for peace in the country and for peace in the world.